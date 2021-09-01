Altice USA Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 15,533 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,049% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,352 call options.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. HSBC raised shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Altice USA from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.21.

Altice USA stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.01. 2,712,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,977,084. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.65 and its 200 day moving average is $33.54. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. Equities analysts expect that Altice USA will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $92,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,864,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,768,000 after buying an additional 6,682,980 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,024,000. 40 North Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at $112,716,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,726,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,799,000 after buying an additional 2,923,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 16,995.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,934,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,049,000 after buying an additional 1,923,321 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

