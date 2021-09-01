Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) Shares Down 0.3%

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ)’s stock price traded down 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65. 562 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 20,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III stock. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 41.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, and reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

