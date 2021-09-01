Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Short Interest Down 15.8% in August

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 140,000 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the July 29th total of 166,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altius Minerals stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATUSF shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Altius Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATUSF opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.34. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%.

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

