Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,220,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the July 29th total of 13,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.10. The company had a trading volume of 92,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,092,527. The stock has a market cap of $92.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.33. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 263.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.