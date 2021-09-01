Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,076,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184,592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,078,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,049,000 after acquiring an additional 557,181 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 34.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,712 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,712,000 after acquiring an additional 802,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,577,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,316,000 after acquiring an additional 84,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Altria Group stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,765,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,299,512. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a market cap of $92.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

