Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the July 29th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of ALVOF stock opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Alvopetro Energy has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $89.85 million and a P/E ratio of 8.31.
Alvopetro Energy Company Profile
