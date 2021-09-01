Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Gap Up to $5.44

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.44, but opened at $5.60. Amarin shares last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 17,571 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMRN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.39.

The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 544.54 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average is $5.25.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.28 million. Amarin had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the second quarter valued at about $433,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 13.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 12,427 shares in the last quarter. 32.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amarin Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

