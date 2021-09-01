Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is FWL Investment Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,583 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 5.4% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $49,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

AMZN stock opened at $3,470.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,460.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,315.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.64, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,177 shares of company stock worth $13,783,642 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

