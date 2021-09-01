Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,227 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10,964 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 4.1% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Amazon.com worth $939,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,994,726,000 after purchasing an additional 199,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,371,719,000 after buying an additional 142,586 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,694,989,000 after buying an additional 13,606 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,163,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,694,816,000 after buying an additional 90,968 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875,097 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,450,634,000 after acquiring an additional 59,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,470.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,460.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,315.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.
In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,642. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
