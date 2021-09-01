Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,227 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10,964 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 4.1% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Amazon.com worth $939,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,994,726,000 after purchasing an additional 199,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,371,719,000 after buying an additional 142,586 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,694,989,000 after buying an additional 13,606 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,163,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,694,816,000 after buying an additional 90,968 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875,097 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,450,634,000 after acquiring an additional 59,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,470.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,460.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,315.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,642. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

