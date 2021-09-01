Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 64.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AMBA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised Ambarella to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Ambarella from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Ambarella stock opened at $103.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -65.97 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.78. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $46.99 and a 52 week high of $137.21.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ambarella will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $146,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $146,508.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,796.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,244 shares of company stock worth $1,945,614. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ambarella by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,347,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,977,000 after acquiring an additional 136,144 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ambarella by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,182,000 after acquiring an additional 356,345 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ambarella by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,075,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,655,000 after acquiring an additional 76,262 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ambarella by 677.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 714,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,758,000 after acquiring an additional 622,847 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 61.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,606,000 after buying an additional 263,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

