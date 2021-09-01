Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.48% from the company’s previous close.

AMBA has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $103.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.97 and a beta of 1.37. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $46.99 and a 12-month high of $137.21.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 6,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $626,995.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,060,210.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $146,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,614. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 39.6% during the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 150,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,068,000 after purchasing an additional 42,737 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 13.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 42.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 218,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,294,000 after buying an additional 65,283 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ambarella by 61.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,606,000 after buying an additional 263,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Ambarella in the second quarter valued at $441,000. 74.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

