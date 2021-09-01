Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) released its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AMBA stock opened at $103.57 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $46.99 and a 52-week high of $137.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.78.

Get Ambarella alerts:

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $146,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $146,508.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,796.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,614. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ambarella stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,299 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.90% of Ambarella worth $73,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMBA. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.