AMEPAY (AME) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.50 Million

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded up 64% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. In the last week, AMEPAY has traded 110% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AMEPAY coin can now be bought for about $0.0297 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. AMEPAY has a market capitalization of $7.42 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AMEPAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00065486 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.12 or 0.00134713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.34 or 0.00159241 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,727.03 or 0.07480461 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,603.40 or 0.99558095 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.67 or 0.00998874 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About AMEPAY

AMEPAY was first traded on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AMEPAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMEPAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.