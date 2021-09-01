AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Announces $0.50 Dividend

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) declared a dividend on Friday, August 20th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, September 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

UHAL stock opened at $661.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $607.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $592.91. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $345.19 and a 52 week high of $677.34.

Get AMERCO alerts:

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. AMERCO had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that AMERCO will post 47.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow purchased 81,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $551.76 per share, with a total value of $45,139,485.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,896,875.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMERCO stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of AMERCO worth $18,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMERCO

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.