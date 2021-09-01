American Century Companies Inc. Buys 589,645 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 1,066.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589,645 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of HCA Healthcare worth $133,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,795,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,339,000 after acquiring an additional 121,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 111.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,011,000 after acquiring an additional 314,801 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,110,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,096,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,892,000 after acquiring an additional 44,691 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCA opened at $252.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.56. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.38 and a twelve month high of $257.42. The stock has a market cap of $80.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,866,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

