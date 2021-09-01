American Century Companies Inc. Increases Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,784,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,004,272 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.44% of Corning worth $154,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Corning by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 10,033 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in Corning by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 340,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,022,000 after buying an additional 11,559 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 347.7% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,257,000 after buying an additional 2,057,360 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,204,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,408,000 after buying an additional 18,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $1,535,638.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,554,604.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,186 shares of company stock worth $3,323,886. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW opened at $39.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.79. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.