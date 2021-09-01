American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 11,962,277 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 8,376.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,105,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,962,277 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Amcor worth $138,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,767,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,186,000 after buying an additional 510,486 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 8.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 10,588 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 10.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 77.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 436,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after buying an additional 190,281 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the first quarter valued at approximately $517,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,380,362.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $900,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,322.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,196,345 shares of company stock worth $14,911,347 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMCR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.79. Amcor plc has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.51%.

Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

