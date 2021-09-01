American Century Companies Inc. Sells 256,139 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,946,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,139 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 10.46% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $144,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 114,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,995,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,785,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 65,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $76.86 on Wednesday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $77.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.96 and a 200-day moving average of $72.43.

