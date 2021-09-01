American Century Companies Inc. Sells 633,829 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,773,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633,829 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.78% of Encompass Health worth $138,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,220,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after buying an additional 142,797 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 9.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,928,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 4.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 366,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,563,000 after acquiring an additional 15,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 10.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 126,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 11,581 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

EHC opened at $78.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.62 and its 200-day moving average is $80.94. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $60.44 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

