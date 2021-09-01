American Century Companies Inc. Sells 68,406 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,509,088 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 68,406 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.89% of Credicorp worth $182,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Credicorp by 294.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 887.5% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAP opened at $106.63 on Wednesday. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $88.67 and a twelve month high of $169.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.65. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.89.

BAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $174.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. HSBC upgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Grupo Santander lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, lowered Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Credicorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.43.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

