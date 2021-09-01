American Century Companies Inc. Trims Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 821,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 120,982 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Match Group worth $132,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Match Group by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 64.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $4,234,644.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MTCH stock opened at $137.44 on Wednesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.25 and a 1 year high of $174.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.80. The firm has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 71.19, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

