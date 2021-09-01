American Century Companies Inc. Trims Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 774,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,123 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Verisk Analytics worth $135,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,069,499.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,800.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $84,785.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,841,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,661 shares of company stock worth $3,364,390 in the last three months. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $201.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $210.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.89.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.