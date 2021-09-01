American Century Companies Inc. Trims Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,046,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 48,331 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.89% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $177,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,074,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,422,484,000 after purchasing an additional 942,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,012,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,272,473,000 after acquiring an additional 288,765 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 988,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,597,000 after acquiring an additional 253,244 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,604,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,590,000 after acquiring an additional 140,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $17,827,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $201.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.42. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.29 and a 12 month high of $209.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The firm had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total value of $6,788,324.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,694,076.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $10,559,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,297 shares of company stock worth $23,297,572 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALNY. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

