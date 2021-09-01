American Express (NYSE:AXP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for American Express’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the highest is $2.23. American Express reported earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year earnings of $8.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $9.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $10.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.15.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $165.96 on Wednesday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $131.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in shares of American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 192.5% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

