American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Now Covered by Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.83% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

NYSE AMH opened at $41.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.29, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 23,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $961,781.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $105,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,080 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,018,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000,000 after buying an additional 407,903 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,273.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 183,882 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,182,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,454,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 850,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,366,000 after purchasing an additional 173,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,090,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,399,000 after purchasing an additional 238,068 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

