American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Partners Group Holding AG

Partners Group Holding AG lifted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 555,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,360 shares during the quarter. American Water Works comprises 5.3% of Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Partners Group Holding AG owned 0.31% of American Water Works worth $85,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in American Water Works by 4.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 432,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,788,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in American Water Works by 1.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 244,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in American Water Works by 12.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 177,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,406,000 after acquiring an additional 19,253 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.9% during the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 12,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 9.5% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 35,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

AWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. US Capital Advisors lowered American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.00.

Shares of AWK stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,346. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $185.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.603 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.