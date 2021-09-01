American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Price Target Raised to $100.00

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.92% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMWD. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $70.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.41. American Woodmark has a twelve month low of $67.42 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.78). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Woodmark in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 533.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.