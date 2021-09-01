Amon One Day Trading Volume Hits $3,740.00 (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. In the last seven days, Amon has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Amon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Amon has a total market cap of $2.55 million and approximately $3,740.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Amon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00060455 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00014274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.27 or 0.00130251 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $407.40 or 0.00838673 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00048835 BTC.

About Amon

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Amon is amon.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Buying and Selling Amon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Amon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.