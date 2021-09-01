Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,398 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $17,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,666,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,395,000 after buying an additional 179,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,459,000 after purchasing an additional 92,896 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,022,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $778,829,000 after purchasing an additional 123,029 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Analog Devices by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,948,000 after purchasing an additional 296,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 2.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $688,889,000 after purchasing an additional 87,084 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI opened at $162.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.75. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $175.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.29.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

