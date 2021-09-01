Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.610-$1.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.71 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion.

ADI opened at $162.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.75. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $175.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $181.29.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Analog Devices stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

