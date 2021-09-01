Analysts Anticipate Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Equities analysts expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Exelixis reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 280%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.13%.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Exelixis from $35.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $1,048,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,200. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 182.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 113,733 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 11.6% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 28,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 30.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 9,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1,714.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 17,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelixis stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.54. 3,481,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,223. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $27.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average is $21.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 67.38, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

