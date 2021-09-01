Analysts Anticipate Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.38. Graphic Packaging reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Shares of GPK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.57. The stock had a trading volume of 26,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,978. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 652.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 6,611.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 156.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

