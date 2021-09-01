Analysts Anticipate New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) to Post $0.11 EPS

Brokerages expect that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.12. New York Mortgage Trust reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover New York Mortgage Trust.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 148.35%.

Several research analysts have commented on NYMT shares. TheStreet upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

Shares of NYMT stock opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -28.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 155,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 452,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 235,371 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 12.1% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 65,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 22.1% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 314,518 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

