Analysts Anticipate Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) will announce $1.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.59 billion. Penn National Gaming posted sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year sales of $5.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $6.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Penn National Gaming.
Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at $432,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at $701,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 13.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 108.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PENN opened at $81.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 2.55. Penn National Gaming has a 1-year low of $50.93 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.
About Penn National Gaming
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penn National Gaming (PENN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.