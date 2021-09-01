Analysts Anticipate Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) will announce $1.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.59 billion. Penn National Gaming posted sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year sales of $5.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $6.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share.

PENN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at $432,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at $701,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 13.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 108.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PENN opened at $81.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 2.55. Penn National Gaming has a 1-year low of $50.93 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

