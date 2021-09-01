Analysts Anticipate Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.32 Million

Analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will post $190.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Perficient’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $193.80 million and the lowest is $188.40 million. Perficient posted sales of $157.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year sales of $735.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $730.50 million to $743.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $824.79 million, with estimates ranging from $804.20 million to $841.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $3,550,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,435.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Perficient during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Perficient by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,328 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Perficient by 34,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Perficient by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 440,245 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $25,851,000 after purchasing an additional 19,090 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Perficient by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 570,215 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $33,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $119.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.34.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

