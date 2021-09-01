Analysts Expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will post $77.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Culp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.38 million to $77.40 million. Culp posted sales of $64.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Culp will report full-year sales of $323.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $320.90 million to $325.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $339.85 million, with estimates ranging from $332.90 million to $346.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Culp.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Culp had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $79.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other news, Director Sharon A. Decker sold 2,400 shares of Culp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $41,256.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,019.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CULP. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Culp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Culp by 15,938.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Culp by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Culp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Culp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Culp stock opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.70 million, a P/E ratio of 51.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.47. Culp has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $17.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is 74.58%.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Culp (CULP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.