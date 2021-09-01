Analysts Expect Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) to Post $0.67 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) will report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Interactive Brokers Group reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Interactive Brokers Group.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $1,093,483.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total value of $1,368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,422,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,855,044.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 726,933 shares of company stock valued at $46,062,112 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 17.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBKR stock opened at $64.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.80. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

