Analysts Expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) will report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.32. LeMaitre Vascular posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 19.12%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMAT. Roth Capital lifted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

LeMaitre Vascular stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.24. The stock had a trading volume of 865 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,636. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $30.03 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $50,816.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $758,944.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 3,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $181,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

