Analysts Expect Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $126.66 Million

Equities analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) to announce sales of $126.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $129.37 million and the lowest is $123.96 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will report full-year sales of $519.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $508.09 million to $527.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $531.89 million, with estimates ranging from $511.21 million to $554.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Phillips Edison & Company Inc.

PECO has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

NASDAQ PECO opened at $30.06 on Wednesday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $31.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

