Analysts Expect Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $130.55 Million

Equities analysts expect Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) to post sales of $130.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Progress Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $130.50 million and the highest is $130.60 million. Progress Software posted sales of $110.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full-year sales of $532.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $532.00 million to $532.16 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $537.02 million, with estimates ranging from $535.20 million to $538.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Progress Software.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The firm had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRGS. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Progress Software in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progress Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

PRGS opened at $46.56 on Wednesday. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 26.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 861.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 106,818 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Progress Software by 194.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 73,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 48,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Progress Software by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

