Analysts Expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.25 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) to report sales of $6.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.27 billion and the lowest is $6.22 billion. Rite Aid posted sales of $5.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full-year sales of $25.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.15 billion to $25.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $25.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

RAD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Rite Aid stock opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.66. The company has a market cap of $977.24 million, a P/E ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Rite Aid has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48.

In related news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $437,681.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,902.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rite Aid during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rite Aid during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rite Aid by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,029,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,067,000 after purchasing an additional 116,196 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Rite Aid by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 1st quarter valued at about $781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

