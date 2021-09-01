Analysts Expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) will post $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.35. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 10.50%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TPVG. Piper Sandler began coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $325,000. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 56,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter worth $1,291,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.37. 113,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,310. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average of $15.28. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 91.72%.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

