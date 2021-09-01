Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Intuit (INTU)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) recently:

8/30/2021 – Intuit was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $481.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intuit’s near-term prospect looks gloomy as the global lockdown amid the coronavirus crisis has affected small businesses, posing risks to its revenue growth. Additionally, higher costs and expenses due to increased investments in marketing and engineering teams are likely to continue impacting bottom-line results in the near term. Nonetheless, Intuit is benefiting from strong momentum in online ecosystem revenues and solid professional tax revenues. The TurboTax Live offering is also driving growth in the Consumer tax business. Solid momentum in the company’s lending product, QuickBooks Capital, remains a positive. Moreover, the company’s strategy of shifting its business to cloud-based subscription model will help generate stable revenues over the long run. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year.”

8/26/2021 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $475.00 to $625.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Intuit is now covered by analysts at Edward Jones. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $530.00 to $630.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $510.00 to $625.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $511.00 to $615.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $498.00 to $621.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $520.00 to $650.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $474.00 to $584.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $550.00 to $640.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $520.00 to $640.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $490.00 to $625.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $540.00 to $645.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $525.00 to $630.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Intuit had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

8/16/2021 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $500.00 to $550.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Intuit was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $556.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intuit is benefiting from strong momentum in online ecosystem revenues and solid professional tax revenues. The TurboTax Live offering is also driving growth in the Consumer tax business. Solid momentum in the company’s lending product, QuickBooks Capital, remains a positive. Moreover, the company’s strategy of shifting its business to cloud-based subscription model will help generate stable revenues over the long run. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. Nonetheless, Intuit’s near-term prospect looks gloomy as the global lockdown amid the coronavirus crisis has affected small businesses, posing risks to its revenue growth. Additionally, higher costs and expenses due to increased investments in marketing and engineering teams are likely to continue impacting bottom-line results in the near term.”

Intuit stock traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $563.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,257,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $521.96 and its 200 day moving average is $452.50. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $295.37 and a one year high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

In other news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,260 shares of company stock worth $9,954,539. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

