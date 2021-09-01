Analyzing Gores Metropoulos II (NASDAQ:GMII) & Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH)

Gores Metropoulos II (NASDAQ:GMII) and Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Gores Metropoulos II and Target Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Metropoulos II N/A N/A N/A Target Hospitality -14.13% -32.83% -5.87%

This table compares Gores Metropoulos II and Target Hospitality’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Metropoulos II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Target Hospitality $225.15 million 1.80 -$25.13 million ($0.29) -13.72

Gores Metropoulos II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Target Hospitality.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.8% of Gores Metropoulos II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Target Hospitality shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.6% of Target Hospitality shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Gores Metropoulos II and Target Hospitality, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gores Metropoulos II 0 0 0 0 N/A Target Hospitality 0 1 3 0 2.75

Target Hospitality has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.07%. Given Target Hospitality’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Target Hospitality is more favorable than Gores Metropoulos II.

About Gores Metropoulos II

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico. The Bakken Basin segment reflects the facilities and operations in the Bakken Basin region and communities in North Dakota. The Government segment includes facilities and operations of the family residential center and support communities in Dilley, Texas. The company was founded by Brian Scott Lash in 1978 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

