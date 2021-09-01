Analyzing Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) and Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG)

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) and Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

This table compares Harbour Energy and Zion Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harbour Energy N/A N/A N/A Zion Oil & Gas N/A -26.26% -22.33%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Harbour Energy and Zion Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harbour Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50 Zion Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Harbour Energy and Zion Oil & Gas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harbour Energy $1.58 billion 3.07 $164.30 million N/A N/A Zion Oil & Gas N/A N/A -$7.00 million N/A N/A

Harbour Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Zion Oil & Gas.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Harbour Energy has a beta of 2.69, suggesting that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zion Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Harbour Energy beats Zion Oil & Gas on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. engages in exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It holds one petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel license. The company was founded by John M. Brown on April 6, 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.