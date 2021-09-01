Analyzing Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) and alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF)

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) and alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.3% of Redwood Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Redwood Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Redwood Trust and alstria office REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redwood Trust 0 0 6 1 3.14 alstria office REIT 0 3 1 0 2.25

Redwood Trust presently has a consensus target price of $12.93, suggesting a potential upside of 3.68%. Given Redwood Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Redwood Trust is more favorable than alstria office REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Redwood Trust and alstria office REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redwood Trust 74.95% 13.60% 1.46% alstria office REIT N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Redwood Trust and alstria office REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redwood Trust $572.00 million 2.46 -$581.85 million $0.04 311.75 alstria office REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

alstria office REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Redwood Trust.

Summary

Redwood Trust beats alstria office REIT on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc. is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio. The Business Purpose Lending segment includes the platform that originates and acquires business purpose residential loans. The Third-Party Investments segment consists of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued by third parties, investments in Freddie Mac K-Series multifamily loan securitizations and SLST reperforming loan securitizations. The company was founded by George E. Bull III, Douglas B. Hansen and Frederick H. Borden on April 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA.

alstria office REIT Company Profile

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate. alstria strives for sustainable long-term value creation while taking advantage of short-term arbitrage of inefficiencies in the real estate markets. As of September 30, 2020, the portfolio comprises 110 buildings with a lettable area of 1.4 million square meters and a total portfolio value of EUR 4.4 billion.

