Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Given New $67.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its target price raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PLAN. dropped their target price on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Anaplan from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anaplan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.29.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $59.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of -51.26 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $86.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.51 and a 200 day moving average of $57.71.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,767,601.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,173.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,634 shares of company stock valued at $9,718,606. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,288,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,961,000 after buying an additional 55,317 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 12,110,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,198,000 after buying an additional 3,053,613 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,085,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,871,000 after buying an additional 5,319,915 shares during the last quarter. Meritech Capital Associates IV L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter worth $210,369,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Anaplan by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,641,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,626,000 after purchasing an additional 65,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

