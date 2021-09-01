Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.71% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PLAN. KeyCorp raised their price target on Anaplan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Anaplan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.23.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $59.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of -51.26 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.71. Anaplan has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The business had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $2,265,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,395,598 shares in the company, valued at $70,268,359.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 11,554 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $694,742.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,099.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,634 shares of company stock worth $9,718,606. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,085,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,915 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the second quarter worth about $131,840,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Anaplan by 23,211.1% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,211 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in Anaplan in the second quarter valued at about $103,199,000. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

