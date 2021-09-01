Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) PT Raised to $87.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 28.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PLAN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Anaplan from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upgraded Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anaplan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.35.

Shares of Anaplan stock traded up $7.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,604. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of -57.91 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.51 and a 200 day moving average of $57.71. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,265,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,395,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,268,359.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 11,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $694,742.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,099.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,634 shares of company stock worth $9,718,606. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Anaplan by 92.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,085,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,915 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,840,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 23,211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,211 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,199,000. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Anaplan in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,801,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

