Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) PT Raised to $82.00 at Barclays

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 36.71% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

PLAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.29.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $59.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.26 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.71. Anaplan has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The business had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $44,712.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,906.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 11,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $694,742.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,099.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,634 shares of company stock valued at $9,718,606 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 725.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 399,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,287,000 after acquiring an additional 351,016 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,808,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,390,000 after acquiring an additional 691,078 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 818,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,642,000 after acquiring an additional 52,691 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,668,000 after acquiring an additional 68,562 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $790,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

